In a year in which Madame Web and Borderlands They were positioned as the Hollywood blockbusters with the worst reviews and it seemed impossible for them to be overtaken by others, Kraven the Hunter has arrived ready to join or even crown the ranking of the most hated films of 2024.

With 56 professional reviews, the film reaches only 14% of the Tomamometer Rotten Tomatoespredicting that it could become one of the worst-rated films of this year. To these could also be added the reviews of viewers, who were already reluctant to create a film about this Marvel villain, without the presence of Spider-Man.

For now, Madame Web wins with 11% of professional critics and 50% of the public, while Borderlands It has 10% of professional critics and 55% of the public. Others reviled films this year they were Dear Santa (21% / 46%), Joker: Folie à Deux (32% / 32%) and A Christmas upside down (43% / 53%).

Precisely, the negative comments on social networks and screen tests previous could have been the reason why the Marvel and Sony film has been delayed several times, finally landing next December 13 in Spain.

Directed by JC Chandor (Margin Call) and with a budget of 130 million dollars, Kraven the Hunter will present a character that Sam Raimi wanted to turn into a villain of that Spider-Man 4 that could never roll.

Framed within the Sony’s Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter narrates the Sergei Kravinoff storyson of a Russian aristocratic family forced to flee and take refuge in the United States. There, through hard training, he tries to become a strong and skilled warrior, although he has no luck and is about to be torn apart by a huge lion… until a strange power comes to him, in the most unexpected way.

Playing Sergei Kravinoff, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick Ass) He heads a cast in which also stand out Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff, father and nemesis of the protagonist, as well as Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as his lover Calypso.





