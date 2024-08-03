Footage of Pallas’s cat cubs and their mother hunting in Altai National Park

Unique footage of a Pallas’s cat and four cubs was filmed in Altai. The videos were published in the official Telegram– channel of the Sailugem National Park.

In the video, a female Pallas’s cat hunts and brings food to her kittens while they play with each other. “The four kittens are about 35 days old. Nearby is a former grey marmot burrow, which has become a den for a Pallas’s cat family,” the publication says.

The national park noted that the Pallas’s cat is considered one of the most secretive and rare predators on the planet. It is difficult to see it in the wild. “Pallas’s cats are excellent at camouflage,” the experts noted.