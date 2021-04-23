In Russia, thanks to the merger of the petrochemical divisions of Sibur and TAIF, one of the world’s largest companies in this industry has emerged. About the deal reported on the Sibur website.

“Within the framework of the merger, a company will be created on the basis of SIBUR Holding PJSC, in which the current shareholders of TAIF PSC will receive a 15 percent stake in exchange for transferring a controlling stake in a group consisting of petrochemical and energy enterprises,” the statement said.

The exact size of the share in the capital of the new joint venture is not indicated. It is also noted that subsequently the remaining stake in TAIF may be redeemed by the merged company.

The company formed as a result of the merger will become one of the five largest in the global petrochemical industry. The management of Sibur and TAIF expects business stability and competitiveness in foreign markets through the transaction.

Sibur was founded in 1995 and currently belongs to the structures of Leonid Mikhelson (48.5 percent), Gennady Timchenko (17 percent), as well as the Chinese Sinopec and the Chinese Silk Road Investment Fund.

TAIF was also founded in 1995 as a joint venture, the name of which stands for Tatar-American Investment and Finance. At the time of the transaction, the main owners were the sons of the first president of Tatarstan, Mentimer Shaimiev, Airat and Radik (19.5 percent each). The main assets are related to the chemical, petrochemical and oil and gas processing industries.