One of the world’s biggest cruises will premiere in Barcelona in 2026, in full debate to reduce cruise passengers

The Royal Caribbean cruise company has been holding the possession of the world’s largest ships for years. Currently, the greatest is the Icon of the Seas, which has been roying in various cities in the world, such as Barcelona, ​​since 2022. Facing 2026, it will present the Legend of the Seas, a ship that will be equal or even greater than its predecessor and that will make its inaugural crossing from the port of the Catalan capital.

Thousands of people protest in Barcelona and Girona against mass tourism: “their cruises raise the rent”

This premiere will be held in full debate in Barcelona to reduce the presence of cruise passengers in the city, while the plan will be developed, promoted by the City Council, to subtract two terminals from the port.

Barcelona has been hosting the largest cruises in the world, but this will be the first time that one of them makes its inaugural departure from the city. The ship, which is still under construction, could exceed 365 meters in the length of the ICON and it is expected to pass from the 5,610 passengers and can reach 7,000, as explained by Royal Caribbean.

It is a tourism model that has been harshly criticized by entities such as Stop Creuers for years, since, they denounce, “further increases the negative externalities of this tourist model.” In fact, this platform has come to convene “malvenidas” visitors who get off the ships to verify their rejection.

But lately, the opposition to this type of tourism has also been adopted by the City Council. A few days ago, the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, insisted on the will of the town hall of “putting brake” to the cruise industry. “They bring people who spend a few hours in the city, occupy public space, but they don’t even stay in hotels or make a great expense in their shops,” said the mayor.

The port of Barcelona has responded to this media that it still cannot ensure that the Legend of the Seas ends up starting its inaugural route in Barcelona. But the truth is that the tickets are available since February 20 on the company’s website, for a price from 1,689 euros for eight days of crossing. The trip is scheduled for August 30.

Less terminals, but more cruisers

Mass tourism has become one of the main concerns of the citizens until it reaches the point that 6 out of 10 Barcelona considers that the limit has been reached. And on a high season day, more than 20,000 people from the bowels of the cruises can come out.

Waiting for the official numbers of the port, it is expected that the last 2024 was a year of record. The last data are from October and, by then, 110,000 people had already docked in Barcelona than on the same date of the previous year, which closed with 3.56 million visitors.

Given this panorama, the City Council has proposed to relieve tourism pressure. Promoted by the Communs, the Consistory has committed to close two of the five terminals that are currently in operation on the townhouse, which must be added a sixth that is located in the Southern Section. Those that have been chosen will be two of the three public terminals, although operated by private companies.

In this way, it is planned to amend the pact that the Barcelona Executive – then with Colau at the head – arrived with the port in 2018 and by which the limit of five to seven terminals was extended on the townhouse, which allowed to start the tender of two moorings. One of them has just released and the other will begin operating in 2027.

Thus, although the commitment is to go down to five terminals, Barcelona currently has six operating. And it is that the two moorings that will close have current licenses until the end of 2025 and 2029. However, this summer it is expected that there will be a 15% increase of cruise passengers in the city, according to an estimate of the Stop Cruises platform based on data from the port of Barcelona.

This situation could be repeated in 2027, when the second of the new tendered terminals will enter into force, but there will still be two years to finish the permission the last one intended to close. In that Impas, they could get five million visitors a year, 40% more than now.

In addition, it should be found that the terminal that will close in 2025 is the smallest by far, with capacity only for 173,000 cruise members. While the one that has just opened can host more than 550,000, a figure similar to the one that will open in 2029.

Thus, the paradox could be given that, despite wanting to reduce the presence of cruise passengers and Licenos de Amarres, Barcelona ends this process with an increase of between 200,000 and 600,000 visitors a year, especially if the presence and availability of large cruises such as the Legend of the Seas continues to increase.

Barcelona studies how to close two cruise ships before the forecast of another year with a visiting record



“We are not in a reduction phase, but of growth,” says Daniel Pardo, a member of the Stop Cruises platform, who points out that the announcement and the municipal campaign have been “smoke.”