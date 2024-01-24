One of the witnesses from box b of the PP of Valencia goes back on his ways, tries to exonerate the former vice mayor and blames a deceased businessman

Jesús Gordillo, the former advisor to the former vice mayor of Valencia Alfonso Grau who revealed the alleged corruption of the city's PP for the financing of Rita Barberá's electoral campaigns of 2007 and 2011, has offered this Wednesday a statement radically contrary to the one he gave before the Civil Guard and the investigating judge to try to exonerate Grau.

Despite the warnings of the president of the Second Section about the possible consequences of false testimony, this former advisor has attributed to the deceased businessman Vicente Sáez the ownership of 350,000 euros in cash (supposedly intended to defray electoral expenses of the PP in 2007) that in the investigation phase he attributed to Grau.

Asked about this change of version, Gordillo has assured that he declared “under pressure” before the Civil Guard, that he was the victim of “lead or malicious questions”, that his health situation “was not good” and that, in addition (this has been revealed when he had been testifying for more than an hour), a man stopped him “on a quiet street in Valencia” and threatened him by showing him a photo of his children.

“He gave me some documentation, he told me to take it to the prosecutor, I told him no and he showed me a photo of my children,” said this witness, before clarifying that he had the documentation at home for two days “without looking at it” and that Finally he decided to give it to a journalist, from whom he asked for a copy, which he is still waiting for.

After hearing these words, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will study the possibility of asking the Chamber to investigate this witness for false testimony in the final reporting process.

Gordillo's confession was essential in the investigation of this part of the Imelsa case, since he was a former employee of Laterne (a communication group that worked for the PP in its campaigns) and also worked under the orders of former vice mayor Alfonso Grau.

According to the case summary, Gordillo sent to the Prosecutor's Office – with the mediation of a journalist – documents and invoices for payments made by Laterne corresponding to events of the 2007 PP campaign, as well as a contract dated April 3, 2007 in which Grau, as “president of the PP of Valencia” signed with the aforementioned company the services for the campaign for 150,000 euros.

He also provided emails in which, apparently, instructions are given to “eliminate the reference to the PP or campaign events in the billing” of the companies that Laterne subcontracted. The Civil Guard observed signs of authenticity in all this documentation, as it is related to the declarations made by the company to the Tax Agency.

According to his previous story, after the 2007 campaign Laterne had not paid several of the subcontractors, so Grau ordered him to collect a check for 150,000 euros from Secopsa and gave him 350,000 euros in 500 bills to pay off said debts. .

This Wednesday, however, he pointed out the late businessman Vicente Sáez (Laterne) as the owner of those 350,000 euros of undetermined origin and insisted that that money “never” left Grau's pocket.

Gordillo has been repeatedly questioned by the president of the Chamber, as well as by the prosecutor, about the reason for his contradictions, and among his answers he has included reasons such as that he declared at dawn, in exhausting sessions, under pressure, that he was getting divorced and suffered from depression, that he was taking medication, that he made a mistake or that he was the victim of “leading or malicious” questions by the UCO agents, all before revealing – for the first time – the episode of alleged threats, about which He has not given more details.

Of the seven witnesses cited this Thursday, only one, a former press advisor to Barberá, has fully confirmed what she previously stated, specifically the operation (archived and outside of this case) for which the municipal group of the PP sued advisors and councilors in 2015 the deposit of 1,000 euros into the party's account that was later returned in two 500 bills.