One of the 33 Russians detained in Belarus told about his meeting with the son of the head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko. His words are quoted in an interview published on Youtube-Channel WarGonzo 29.

According to the man, they gathered in one large room, where they met with the son of Lukashenko and the chief of the General Staff (we are obviously talking about the eldest son of the President of Belarus, Viktor Lukashenko, – approx. “Lenta.ru”). “Comrade Lukashenko said that” since the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine did not come, the President of the Republic of Belarus decided to return you to your homeland. ” This is what Lukashenka’s son told us, ”he said.

The Russian also noted that during the arrest, the Belarusian security officials said that they were allegedly given a specific order – to jail 15 people, and release the rest.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the detention of fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Belarus an action of the special services of Ukraine and the United States.

On July 29, 33 Russians from the Wagner PMC were detained in the republic. Minsk stated that they were preparing riots before the August 9 presidential elections. It turned out that some of the detainees had fought in Donbass and had Ukrainian passports. Kiev requested their extradition, but in the end 32 “Wagnerites” were handed over to Russia.