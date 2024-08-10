One of the victims of the UAV attack in the Lipetsk region has died

One of the victims of the attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Lipetsk region has died. This was reported on Telegram writes Press service of the regional government.

“A man born in 1997. A native of Krasnoyarsk Krai. He was admitted to hospital with a severe injury – a penetrating shrapnel wound to the head,” the statement said.

It was noted that Lipetsk doctors, with the support of their colleagues from Moscow, did everything possible to save the man, but the injury and its subsequent complications were incompatible with life. “The regional government expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased,” Lipetsk said.

According to the government, another victim of the drone attack is currently in intensive care, and his condition is assessed as serious.

Earlier, Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov reported that on the night of Friday, August 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a “massive attack” on the regional capital.