One of the victims of the shooting at a clinic in the American Buffalo in Minnesota near the city of Minneapolis has died. This was reported by the TV channel with reference to the representative of the Hennepin County Medical Center Christine Hill CNN Wednesday, February 10th.

At the moment, it is not known whether the deceased was a patient of the clinic or an employee of the institution. It also became known that one of the victims had previously been discharged from the hospital, and three more are in serious condition.

In addition, Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told a press conference that the gunman was a 67-year-old local resident. He is currently in custody. Budke also clarified that the shooter’s motives are still not fully known, but there is a version that he was dissatisfied with the medical care he received at the clinic.

The shooting was originally reported by the Star Tribune newspaper, citing audio recording of the message, which was not confirmed by an official police source. The sheriff’s office later confirmed the information and reported five victims of the shooting.

There were also reports of one or more bomb threats in the area, but this information was not confirmed.