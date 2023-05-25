One of the victims of the explosion in the barbershop of Lugansk died in the hospital, during which the acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Kornet was also wounded. This was announced on Thursday, May 25, by the acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik.

“Unfortunately, a 27-year-old young man who was seriously injured in an explosion in the center of Luhansk has died,” Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the Luhansk doctors did everything possible, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

The explosion occurred on May 15, 500 meters from the Government House of the LPR in the center of Lugansk. According to investigators, a grenade exploded in the beauty salon where Cornet was located. In addition to him, seven other people were injured. Doctors assessed the condition of four of them as serious.

On May 16, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said that the condition of the acting head of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs after the assassination attempt was stable, he was in an artificial coma. Pasechnik later added that Cornet had been operated on and was conscious.

As a result of the injury, up to 70% of Cornet’s lungs were affected, he underwent a complex operation in one of the clinics in Moscow.

Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin showed the consequences of the explosion in Lugansk. The footage shows debris and broken glass, which shattered for tens of meters.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: 105 (“Attempted murder”), 222.1 (“Illicit trafficking in explosive devices”) and 317 (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”).