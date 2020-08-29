One of the victims of an accident involving two minibuses in Yakutia died. This is stated in the message of the traffic police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), reports TASS…

The ministry clarified that the accident killed women born in 1980 and born in 1965. The first died on the spot from her injuries, the second died in the hospital. In addition, 15 people, including children, received injuries of varying severity.

The accident occurred on Friday at the 236th kilometer of the road near the Cherkekh settlement. According to preliminary data, the driver of the Toyota Hiace Regius minibus drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with another Toyota Hiace minibus.

According to the department, the driver of the first car was brought to administrative responsibility seven times in a year, and the driver of the second 20 times was brought to responsibility for violation of traffic rules.