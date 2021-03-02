The last 22 years of the life of Basilia Castañeda, a woman from the Guerrero highlands, have passed in parallel with that of Senator Félix Salgado Macedonio. Although her wish had been never to hear that name, a few weeks ago she told EL PAÍS that she was raped by the politician in 1998 when she was a minor. That time, Salgado Macedonio also aspired to be governor, nominated then by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). After the scandal and the announcement of a new poll to decide who will be Morena’s candidate for governor of Guerrero, Castañeda assures that he has been the target of threats and violence against him. “The damage that they are doing to me by not listening to my voice, and the failure to comply with the obligations to guarantee my access to justice, are creating a very serious context of violence in my environment,” says the woman in a video published this Tuesday. The complainant has requested precautionary measures and international protection for herself and her family.

Castañeda, founder of Morena and a member of the party of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, four years before Félix Salgado Macedonio joined their ranks, declares in the recorded message that the attacks have intensified against him after the resolution of the Honesty and Justice Commission and its investigations into the complaints against the politician. In her testimony before the committee, Castañeda assured that after denouncing the supporters and followers they have come to insult her right at the door of her house, in what is, she accused, a sample of political gender violence. “This shows that women who demand a life free of violence in the political sphere and in general, will be attacked simply for demanding their rights and for being citizens. That is to say, for having an opinion and political position, ”says Castañeda’s defense.

Morena’s internal committee declared that the woman’s accusations are “unfounded” and decided to repeat the candidate selection process, to which Salgado Macedonio can run again because the party decided not to disqualify him or withdraw his political rights. Castañeda says that before the Commission and Félix Salgado Macedonio’s lawyers, she recounted for more than four hours the abuses she has experienced since the politician abused her when she was 17 years old.

In addition to the procedure that the Morena body has already closed, Castañeda has filed another complaint with the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office against Salgado on which the Commission has not yet ruled and should do so in the coming days. The Morena militant and fervent follower of the political project headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denounces that although she asked Morena for protection measures for the violence against her, she has never received a favorable response. “They have not given me precautionary measures to protect me from the falsehoods and the atmosphere of hatred that the leaders of Morena are fostering,” Castañeda told the press on February 15 after appearing before the Commission. “The way in which they summoned me to listen to my testimony, without being present, without taking it into account now in their resolution of the ex officio procedure, has been humiliating,” he says in his most recent complaint.

In the next few days, Morena has to make known who will be her final candidate. Meanwhile, Salgado is emerging as the candidate with the best chance of winning the internal polls, although other militants have raised their hands to win the governorship. “It is time that a woman, of social struggle, strong and above all, who comes from the town, governs Guerrero. I raise my hand to lead the Q4 in my State and lay the foundations for a more prosperous, just and egalitarian State, ”said Nestora Salgado, senator for Guerrero and one of the virtual aspirants. Other names that sound strong are that of the former mayor of Acapulco, Luis Walton, and that of the current mayor, Adela Román Ocampo. Salgado Macedonio, confident, has posted on his networks messages for his followers from which his confidence in victory is clear. Among its greatest defenders are the President of the Republic himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; the president of Morena, Mario Delgado and the party leader in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal.

