32nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the situation in Toretsk is grave, units of the Russian Armed Forces are entering the city

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in a difficult situation in Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with units of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) entering the city. This was stated by the representative of the 32nd separate mechanized brigade of the AFU, Alexander Bordian, reports hromadske.

Bordian announced the entry of advanced groups of the Russian Armed Forces into Toretsk. He also reported that heavy fighting is taking place in the DPR settlements of Severnoye and Zheleznoye adjacent to the city.

A representative of the 32nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region has not yet affected the intensity of military actions. The officer noted the increase in the use of corrected air munitions (CAM) by the Russian Armed Forces. “Artillery shelling and drone drops — the trend is roughly the same,” Bordian added.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Military Affairs” reported on the entry of assault units of the Russian Armed Forces into Toretsk. As noted, one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades located in this section of the front was transferred to participate in the operation in the Kursk region.