“Check Index”: Average check in Russian restaurants increased by 11 percent

In the summer of 2024, Russian restaurants raised prices – the average bill increased by 11 percent, compared to June-August 2023, and amounted to 2 thousand 543 rubles. This was reported by “Check Index”.

The number of purchases in these establishments increased by seven percent.

The average bill increased the most in St. Petersburg. There it reached 6,948 rubles. Compared to the summer of 2023, the increase is 24 percent. In the capital, this figure was 3,982 rubles, thus increasing by 12 percent. The average bill increased by 16 percent in Voronezh, and a 15 percent increase was recorded in Chelyabinsk (4,809 rubles), Krasnoyarsk (1,761 rubles) and Samara (1,382 rubles).

The number of purchases increased the most in Nizhny Novgorod (by 21 percent), Omsk (by 13 percent) and Novosibirsk (by 10 percent). In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the number of purchases fell by three and four percent, respectively.

In early August 2024, it was reported that popular dishes in Russian catering had increased in price by 9-11 percent in June compared to 2023. On average, Russians paid 318 rubles for soups, 295 rubles for salads, and 337 rubles for hot dishes with a side dish. The price increase was 11, 10, and 9 percent, respectively.