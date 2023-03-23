Wednesday, March 22, 2023



| Updated 03/23/2023 11:13 a.m.



The National Police has released one of the two 22-year-olds who were arrested on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. for the alleged rape of a minor under 14 years of age in the bathrooms of a supermarket in the Pla neighborhood in Alicante. The reason for this decision is due to the lack of consistency in his words when he was questioned by the investigators. The other arrested remains in police stations and is expected to go before the judge this Friday.

The event, as confirmed by police sources, took place on the same Tuesday between 4 and 5 p.m., when two 22-year-olds from Alicante approached and threatened the young woman with a knife in the supermarket bathrooms, in order to to rape her

Apparently, the detainees approached the adolescent again outside with a knife to sexually assault her again, taking her away from the supermarket and taking her to another area to abuse her again. After the attack, the girl went to the hospital to report the incident.