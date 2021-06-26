The so-called Red Mauritius, one of the most famous and rarest stamps in the world, changed hands on Saturday. The buyer, a German-speaking collector from Europe, paid no less than 8.1 million euros for it. That is more than double the bet price, reports auction house Gärtner in Bietigheim-Bissingen near Stuttgart.











The private owner of the stamp offered the copy entitled ‘1847 Mauritius 1d Ball Cover’ for a starting price of 4 million euros. There were three bidders in bidding by telephone. The seller said he said goodbye to the rare stamp “with a heavy heart”. “I have enjoyed every second of the prestigious 1847 Mauritius Ball Cover and felt that now was the time to pass the rare stamp on to someone just as passionate and proud to own it,” the auction house quoted. the auction from a word of welcome from the owner.

The Red Mauritius is one of the three most expensive stamps in the world and only changes hands every few decades, according to the auction house. The 174-year-old postage stamp paid for the first time postage for sending invitations to a costume ball. Only three of the envelopes still exist. “Britain’s Queen Elisabeth II has one of the Ball Covers in her stamp collection,” auctioneer Christoph Gärtner said. A second copy, he says, is in the Philatelic Collection of the British Library in London. “Both can never be sold.” The third envelope with the stamp in question is the one that was auctioned today.

blue sister

Of the ‘Blue Mauritius’ exist according to the Ludwigsburger Kreiszeitung twelve of the original 500 copies. Depending on their state, they are worth up to a million euros. In 1847 they were issued together with their red ‘sister’ in Port Louis, the capital of the former British colony (between 1810 and 1968). The island is located in the Indian Ocean, almost 2000 kilometers east of southeast Africa.

The red 1 Penny stamp was intended for franking local letters in the Mauritian capital. The two Pence blue stamp was used for correspondence with the neighboring island of Rodrigues, the newspaper said.

