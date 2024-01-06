THE CASE

The “Re Magi case” breaks out in the Madrid city council. At the center of the controversy is a video message intended for children for the Epiphany in which Belshazzar is played by a white person with a face painted black, who pronounced a message for the celebration with a foreign accent – which was intended to be Arabic. There were many reactions on social media from parents who called the video racist and an example of “blackface”. Among the protests, that of Tesh Sidi, deputy of the left-wing party Mas Madrid, who accused the city administration of the Popular Party of “structural racism”. The deputy mayor and government spokesperson Inmaculada Sanz first announced the opening of an investigation to understand what had happened, and then identified the responsibility for the “unpleasant error” in the company contacted to create the commercial.



