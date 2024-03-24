“112”: a few days before the terrorist attack, one of the terrorists came to Crocus

A few days before the terrorist attack, one of the shooters came to the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow for a theatrical performance. About it reports Telegram channel “112” with a link to the source.

According to the source, the terrorists visited Crocus several times, studied the layout, the location of security posts and calculated escape routes.

Voenkor Kitten on Telegram clarifiedthat one of the terrorists was seen in the building on March 7. The photographer managed to take his picture, mistaking the man for an ordinary visitor. He was later detained on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack.

On March 22, a group of armed men attacked visitors to Crocus City Hall; later explosions occurred in the building and a fire started. All suspects were detained. March 24 has been declared a day of national mourning in Russia.