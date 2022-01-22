The police detained one of the suspects in the robbery of the widow of the People’s Artist of Russia, singer and composer Alexander Gradsky, actress Marina Kotashenko. It is reported “News”.

According to the publication, we are talking about a 25-year-old citizen of Tajikistan. It is known that the detainee turned out to be a worker in the market. According to the material, there were three attackers in total. One of them managed to hide in Kazakhstan, the identity of the third has not yet been established. The attackers stole a large amount of money from Kotashenko – 100 million rubles.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the robbery under article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”.

The robbery of Gradsky’s widow on the highway in Naro-Fominsk near Moscow became known on January 16. Three armed men simulated an accident, after which they got into a car with Kotashenko, forced her to return to a house near Moscow and stole several million rubles. The servants in the house of the famous singer’s widow were suspected of organizing the robbery.

Gradsky died in Moscow on November 28. He was taken to the hospital with a suspected stroke. The coronavirus infection suffered by the artist in September led to a deterioration in health. He was 72 years old.