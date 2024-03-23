Shot: the detainee said that he carried out a terrorist attack in Crocus for a million rubles

One of the suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack gave testimony. His words lead Telegram-Shot channel.

The man said that he carried out the terrorist attack for a million rubles. Telegram curators gave him a task and transferred half of the amount to the card. The men were provided with weapons and were trained for a month.

Terrorists opened fire on visitors to Crocus on the evening of March 22. Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people in connection with the terrorist attack in the concert hall.