One of the suspects in the conspiracy to kidnap the governor of the American state of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, pleaded guilty. This was reported by the TV channel CBS News Wednesday, January 27th.

We are talking about 25-year-old Tae Garbin. It is noted that, on the charges brought against him, he faces imprisonment up to a life sentence.

Tai Garbin is the first to be convicted in a high-profile case, and his detailed account of the alleged kidnapping conspiracy could help prosecutors secure the next convictions, the channel said.

On October 8, 2020, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that seven people associated with the Wolverine Watchmen group are in custody in connection with suspicion of trying to “ignite a civil war. “And the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. They face life imprisonment. Representatives of the prosecutor’s office at a press conference said that the US authorities had detained 13 extremists.

The conspirators, according to authorities, established surveillance of the Whitmer house and discussed the possibility of “detonating an explosive device to distract the attention of the police.” They tested one such bomb filled with submunitions. During the abduction of the governor, they planned to “use an electric shock”.