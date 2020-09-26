One of the suspects in the attack on journalists near the former editorial office of the weekly Charlie Hebdo has been released from custody in Paris, the channel reports Bfm…

It is noted that the man was not charged. He was detained near the scene of the incident about an hour after the incident, but his involvement in the attack could not be proved.

At the same time, during the night, the police detained another person, a former flatmate of the main suspect. Thus, seven people are currently under arrest.

Earlier, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen called the incident a terrorist attack.

The attack took place on Friday outside the former Charlie Hebdo building. As a result, two people were stabbed. An 18-year-old suspect in the attack was subsequently detained in Place de la Bastille. It was reported that he confessed to the crime. In addition, his possible 33-year-old accomplice was detained. Later, five men born between 1983 and 1996 were detained in the apartment where the prime suspect allegedly lived.