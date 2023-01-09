The youngest of the two Iranian brothers, aged 32 and 25, detained in Germany for allegedly preparing a terrorist attack with a chemical bomb, had been sentenced in this country in 2019 to seven years in prison for attempted murder and was serving a sentence in a semi-open regime. , announced a spokesman for the Dortmund public prosecutor’s office on Monday. The young asylum seeker was then found guilty of throwing a large tree branch from a bridge onto a highway in July 2018, which hit a car, the driver of which was injured by fragments of the broken window of her vehicle. The now terrorist suspect was intoxicated at the time of the events and due to his alcoholism, the judges then ordered that, after serving a year and a half in prison, he be admitted to a detoxification center.

When he was arrested at dawn on Sunday with his older brother in a house in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, he was complying with the court order in a closed center for addicts in Hagen, but he was allowed to spend the night on weekends in the house of a relative given his progress, the prosecution explained. A spokesman for the same pointed out that his hospitalization is reviewed every six months and that in November it was ordered to extend his stay in the detoxification center. The two brothers are suspected of preparing an attack for which they intended to use cyanide and ricin, two highly poisonous chemicals. His arrest took place in the midst of extraordinary security measures, with agents dressed in special suits and with gas masks typical of chemical and biological warfare and a large deployment of firefighters, ambulances and police.

The older of the two has been identified as Monir J. and from his communications in chats tapped by the security forces, it is suspected that he was a sympathizer of the Islamic State. When applying for asylum in Germany in 2015, he claimed to be a persecuted Christian in Iran, something German immigration authorities believed at the time. Now it has been proven that both brothers are Sunni Muslims, a minority in Iran, where an ultra-religious Shiite regime rules. The German authorities were alerted to the attack plans last Christmas by the US FBI, according to Spiegel Online. The Federal Intelligence Office had tapped into an Islamist Telegram chat group in which the brothers had been informed about plans for the construction of bombs and the production of cyanide and ricin.

on new year’s eve



The first indications indicate that the two men intended to commit an attack on New Year’s Eve, but that they had to postpone their plans since they probably lacked one of the ingredients to produce the poison they wanted to use and that it would not reach them until well into the new year. , according to sources of the investigation that cites the digital edition of the weekly Der Spiegel. During the search of Monir J.’s home, however, no hazardous chemicals were found. The police are currently searching two garages in Castrop-Rauxel used apparently by Monir J., after being alerted by a neighbor of the same. As in the operation on Sunday, the area has been cordoned off and those in charge of checking the place wear special protective suits and masks against the dangerousness of the substances that the two suspects could have produced.

The German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, has meanwhile appealed to the population to be alert to the danger posed by radical Islamic activists. “Our security forces count on the preparations for an attack at all times,” said the Social Democratic politician, who revealed that since the year 2000 the authorities of this country have frustrated the achievement of 21 Islamist attacks. “Islamist terrorists acting alone are a considerable danger,” said Faeser, who acknowledged that in the vast majority of cases in which plans to carry out attacks in Germany have been frustrated, the alerts have come from United States intelligence services. Joined. Germany depends in the fight against terrorism on the help of the secret services under the orders of Washington, admitted the minister.