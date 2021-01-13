Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin said that one deputy of the chamber is in intensive care with coronavirus, reports RIA News…

Volodin said that the parliamentarian is in a very serious condition. He also added that a third of the deputies have already been ill with COVID-19, two cases have died.

We will remind, in the middle of December last year it became known that after the postponed coronavirus, the deputy head of the Communist Party faction in the State Duma Valentin Shurchanov died. In September 2020, 67-year-old Vakha Agayev, a deputy of the State Duma from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, died due to the coronavirus.

Earlier, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said that 55 senators had either had coronavirus or were isolated due to contacts with patients with COVID-19.