The statements of six soldiers from the 5th Special Forces Battalion, linked to the alleged murder of five civilians on May 18, in Nuevo Laredo, in northern Mexico, depict the chaos of the previous operation, with the non-compliance with orders by the soldiers, weapons that jam and the presence of commanders on the ground, unknown until now. The testimonies, to which EL PAÍS has had access, are part of the investigation that the Military Justice Prosecutor’s Office itself opened, after this newspaper published a video, on June 6, in which it is seen how soldiers apparently shoot at the five civilians subdued.

Accustomed to accusations against the military for human rights violations, the case has generated a stir in Mexican society, which does not usually bear such compelling evidence of its wrongdoing. The day after the video was published, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, acknowledged that “apparently there was an execution” and pointed out that “this type of situation cannot be allowed.” A few days later, the Secretary of Defense (Sedena) announced the arrest of 16 soldiers for military crimes, while awaiting action by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). In the last three weeks, the Army has also moved its commanders in Nuevo Laredo. On June 1, he changed the commander of the city’s military garrison, General Jorge González. On the 21st, he replaced the commander of the 16th Cavalry Regiment, Colonel Héctor Aldape.

Documents that also make up the military investigation show the contradictions between the versions given by the soldier who reported what happened to his superiors and to the civilian authorities, Lieutenant José Luis N. In his report to the Civil Prosecutor’s Office, the lieutenant narrates that a van Gray accelerated upon seeing the military vehicles and then crashed. On the other hand, in his report to the military authority, he says that “when carrying out motorized reconnaissance on Prolongación Monterrey street, corner with Emiliano Zapata”, they were “the object of an attack by armed civilians”, which would have led to the persecution. One of the military who testified in the investigation does speak of initial shots by civilians. The rest, no.

Among the six statements, that of Sergeant BJ, who was in command of one of the three vehicles involved in the operation, stands out. BJ directly points to two comrades, with names and surnames, of shooting at subjugated civilians, among other accusations. It is also relevant that of Corporal DV, who indicates that a colonel arrived in support with four other vehicles, just when the shooting ended between the first group of soldiers and a group of armed civilians who, supposedly, approached the place to try to rescue to his companions. It is presumably Colonel Héctor Aldape himself. The colonel’s supposed presence there was unknown until now.

Several soldiers also point out that their weapons jammed in the middle of the brawl, endangering their lives and those of their companions. Thus, for example, Sergeant BJ himself says that “approximately 100 meters from where we were, armed personnel aboard a dark blue civilian van fired shots in the direction where we were (…) At the time my Long weapon has faults due to locking the bolt, so I proceed to hit it against the ground and it unlatches. For his part, Corporal DV recounted: “Corporals Q. and C. repelled the attack, but then their weapons jammed. “

Moment in which the military drag one of the wounded, in Nuevo Laredo (Tamaulipas), on May 18, 2023.

The soldiers involved in the persecution and the alleged executions belong to the 5th Special Forces Battalion, based in Temamatla, in the State of Mexico. The interviewees point out that the operation began with a persecution. Commissioned to Nuevo Laredo and Reynosa since April 3, in support of the barracks that regularly operate in the region, the military, 17 in total, observed a black van that, seeing them, fled. It is not clear if the civilians fired or not, but they followed them, despite the express prohibition of the commanders to avoid pursuit, mentioned by all the interviewees. The chase ended when the civilians’ black van crashed into the back wall of a shopping center.

After the crash, part of the military, divided into three vehicles, took the civilians out of the truck. They disarmed them. Then they beat them and placed them next to the wall. Minutes later, the soldiers refer, someone began to shoot at them from some indeterminate point, on the north side. Several of them, at least seven, were next to the wall and the crashed vehicle. Some soldiers were firing in different directions, mostly to the north and northwest. At least two do it supposedly against the wall where the civilians were subjected, killing them.

While the soldiers who were next to the wall fired, the rest faced a group of armed civilians, some 200 or 300 meters to the north. There were about 10 soldiers there, and they took refuge in two armored vehicles, a Humvee and a Sandcat. In the video, the Sandcat first appears next to the crashed vehicle on the wall. Before the shots, the tank marches along the avenue in a northerly direction, next to the Humvee. In theory, all the soldiers, those on the north side and those from the clash, were shooting at the same group, although in the video you never see any armed civilians firing at the soldiers who were next to the wall of the supermarket.

BJ and AL

Of the six testimonies, that of Sergeant BJ, in charge of one of the three vehicles, the Sandcat, stands out. Sergeant BJ points directly to two colleagues, a corporal and another sergeant, for firing their weapons at civilians. By that time, the civilians were already unarmed and subdued, kneeling against the wall of the shopping center. The five were aboard the black truck that had crashed against the fence minutes before. This newspaper has preferred to use only the initials of those indicated to preserve their right to the presumption of innocence.

“I saw Corporal JG, who was level with the passenger door post, firing shots in the direction of civilian personnel, over the roof of the black van,” says Sergeant BJ “I also saw Sergeant AL, who He is the one on the driver’s side, close to the wall, maneuvering a short weapon and shooting in the direction of the civilians who were on the wall,” says the sergeant. Sergeant BJ gives the names of his colleagues when the military prosecutor shows him the video. He then says that on his day he did not realize it, because he was “providing security” to another of the three military vehicles, a truck pick up Chevrolet Cheyenne.

BJ’s testimony is extraordinary in its candor. In addition to the two comrades he points out of shooting at civilians, he directly accuses the person in charge of the military on the ground that day, Lieutenant José Luis N, of placing weapons previously confiscated from civilians, next to their lifeless bodies, a situation that can be seen in the video. BJ also points to another colleague for beating civilians, just after taking them out of the crashed van, mistreatment that can also be seen in the images. For an unknown reason, the military prosecutor only shows the video to this sergeant and not to the rest of the soldiers interviewed.

One of the two that BJ points out as shooting at civilians is also Sgt. AL In his statement, AL does not say a word about what he allegedly did. This sergeant was aboard the third vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Cheyenne truck, along with Lieutenant N. and five other colleagues. La Cheyenne led the march and was the one that followed the black van carrying the armed civilians the closest. When it crashed, AL and his companions in the vehicle were the first to arrive, pointing their weapons, “giving voice commands through persuasion, telling them to get out of the car, that we were elements of the Mexican Army and that their lives would be spared.” , Explain.

It doesn’t say much more. As a medical sergeant, he says that Lieutenant N. ordered him to attend to one of the civilians who had just gotten out of the truck, injured in the crash. “Moments later they began to shoot at us from different directions, we began to repel the aggression, later a support base arrived and established the security perimeter,” he says, referring to Colonel Aldape’s men. “And then a Black Hawk helicopter arrived,” he notes. None of the shots against civilians.

DV, Colonel Aldape and the complaint

The supposed presence of Colonel Aldape at the scene of the events just minutes after they occurred puts him in a bind. Aldape, pointed out weeks ago for the killing of five young unarmed civilians who were returning from spending the night at a discotheque, became the highest-ranking military officer at the scene that afternoon. And even after the alleged executions and the confrontation, the military would have committed crimes, with him in command.

As this newspaper pointed out on June 6, when it published the video of what happened, in addition to the alleged murders, a soldier placed rifles seized from the group in the crashed truck, next to their lifeless bodies. Sergeant BJ says that this soldier was Lieutenant José Luis N. The question is whether this episode occurred when Aldape was already present at the scene. The video footage suggests not. The sequence shows that Lieutenant N. would have placed the weapons next to the bodies between 2:54 and 2:56 p.m., barely five minutes after the brawl, before Aldape’s arrival.

Another thing is what happens later, after 4:00 p.m., with the colonel and his people already at the scene. By that time, the ambulance that has come to the scene, to take the only civilian wounded to the hospital, has already left. The military awaits the prosecutors, who will arrive later to analyze the scene. At that moment, several soldiers notice that one of the four dead civilians is still wearing handcuffs. One of them pulls out some keys and takes them away. By this time, the colonel, presumably Aldape, was already there.

