An unknown person attacked and fatally wounded 83-year-old British millionaire Richard Sutton, according to Sky News.

It is clarified that the attack took place on the evening of April 7 at Sutton’s house, located in Dorset. It is known that a 60-year-old woman was injured during the incident – she, like the millionaire, was wounded by a sharp object. From the scene, she was hospitalized in critical condition. According to The Guardian, the victim is the wife of a millionaire.

During his lifetime, Richard Sutton owned a chain of hotels and was considered one of the richest people in Great Britain. The deceased’s company, Sir Richard Sutton Ltd, expressed condolences to the Sutton family and noted that he was a caring and generous person who treated his employees like his family.

The police told the TV channel that a 34-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder.