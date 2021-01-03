The founder of Alibaba, one of the richest citizens of China, Jack Ma, has not appeared in public for more than two months. The billionaire went to the bottom after, during his speech in Shanghai, he criticized Chinese state banks and economic regulators, comparing them to pawnshops, writes the Daily Mail.

On January 1, it was revealed that Ma had stepped down from the jury of his own show Africa’s Business Heroes, which he missed the November final. The businessman was no longer featured in the promo video, and his photo was removed from the list of judges, the Financial Times reported. Alibaba attributed this to difficulties with Ma’s schedule.

The Daily Mail notes that amid tensions with the Chinese authorities, Ma has sharply reduced his social media activity. On his personal Twitter account, the last post came out on October 10, and on his charity account on November 30. Earlier, a businessman, as journalists note, could write several tweets a day.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the PRC authorities are going to tighten control over Ma’s business, forcing to split Ant Group, the financial arm of Alibaba Group. If the business is split up, the state will be able, for example, to buy one of the separated companies, thereby increasing the level of state participation and strengthening its supervision. At the same time, the authorities do not voice their demands directly, but appeal to Ma and the management of his companies with an appeal to “understand the need to reform the business.” As explained by Bloomberg, the reason for such actions by official Beijing is a wary attitude towards technology giants with huge influence.