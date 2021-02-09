One of the richest bloggers in Russia, Valentin Petukhov, known as Wylsacom, bought all the seats on the plane and flew to Sochi. Many netizens called this idea “cheap show-off”, and the blogger himself was known as snickering in the comments.

“Why business class, when all the economy is yours,” Petukhov wrote in a post in Instagram and added that he “took the plane to share” (the Russian airline S7 launched the possibility of booking an entire plane at a fixed rate at the end of January – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

In the comments to his post, many were dissatisfied with the blogger’s act and reported that he was “snickering.” So, one of the commentators said that the money paid for renting an entire plane for one person would be better spent on charity.

Some felt that such an idea speaks more of the bad taste of its author than of his high income. “Very cheap show-off … comfort from the fact that you took all the economy, generally zero”, – noted ipique. “The case when buying out the entire economy class is cheaper than one seat in the business,” added detailing_lab.

Subsequently, Twitter users joined the discussion of the lease of the aircraft by Petukhov. “To fly in splendid loneliness, but with a package of candy canes on vacation, the blogger took and bought a flight to the city of Sochi for a million rubles,” she wrote @KissZuriCheeese and added that the blogger “could give this money to retirees.” “Didn’t you guess the business jet? Give the gopnik money for the palace, he will build a big barn … “- criticized Petukhova is another user.

In October, Forbes magazine published a rating of the richest YouTube bloggers in Russia. The main criterion for its compilation was the income from advertising that bloggers place on their channels. Petukhov took second place in the ranking. His income was estimated at $ 3.41 million.