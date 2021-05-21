One of the reasons for the rise in prices for almost all food products was called the boom in vegetable fuel, the production of which began to be actively engaged in by large energy companies. Demand for beans, corn and other crops from biofuel producers is contributing significantly to the rise in food prices, Bloomberg said.

Foods in all countries of the world could become even more expensive due to programs to combat climate change. Energy companies are increasing the volume of fuel obtained from the processing of vegetable and animal fats, cereals, legumes, and sugar. Fueled by strong demand for soybean and palm oils, corn has doubled in price over the year, sugar has jumped in half, and food prices – from animal feed to chocolate – have soared to record levels in the past seven years.

One example of the transformation of a refinery into a green one is the San Francisco plant of the Phillips 66 energy company, which over the past year has become one of the largest renewable fuels in the country. According to the American bank JPMorgan Chase, by the end of 2024, the production of renewable diesel fuel in the United States will increase almost sixfold, which will only exacerbate food shortages and unemployment around the world.

“The day of reckoning is coming. Prices for palm and other vegetable oils are rising. When will refineries stop converting edible clean oil into renewable diesel fuel? ” – said Todd Becker, CEO of the American company Green Plains, which extracts biofuels from processed corn oil that is not suitable for food.

The demand for renewable energy from year to year around the world is only growing. Replacing traditional cars with electric cars and reforming the agricultural sector are helping to reduce the carbon footprint. Small green initiatives also play a role. An example of environmentally friendly energy use was a small village in Sweden where all houses were powered by solar panels.