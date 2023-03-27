A couple of days ago there was some rather sad news for the Mexican public, since the death of Xavier López “Chabelo”, television figure who was one of the most popular on televisa. That although he is well known for his performance in movies, people remember his game show broadcast for many generations much more.

Although you may think otherwise, this program is closely related to video games, since Nintendo always collaborated with gifts for those who participate in the different challenges of the driver. And that leads us to the fact that many consoles were given away, these range from the legendary NES and culminating with the stage of Wii and Nintendo DS.

For its part, through these contests a console was given away that, although it was not exclusive to the country, could not be obtained in any other way than by winning a special raffle, since the soft drink Mirinda had his own Game Boy Color with transparent orange hue. The same one that came with a version of Pokemon as a gift, all adorned with the soft drink logo.

You could win by obtaining a special ticket that had to be sent to the Sunday program, but to get these tickets you had to consume a lot of product and when users exceeded a certain amount of money spent, they became creditors for pampering. Thus, both in CDMX and in the province, they could send their ticket by mail and participate in the raffle to win the console.

It is worth mentioning that this promotion was not only from MexicoGiven that it was also present in other countries, it is still a device that has never been put up for sale, and that precisely means that it is kept as a fairly limited edition that very few have in their possession.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I remember that time very well, the color of the console seemed quite striking to me, although unfortunately I was never able to participate to win it. Now, those who have the device intact, it could be said that they have some good savings for moments of crisis.