Iran’s Intelligence Ministry Detains One of Kerman Terrorist Attack Organizers

One of the main organizers of the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, Abdullah Kuwait, was detained and taken to Iran. This was reported by the country’s Intelligence Ministry, its statement is quoted by RIA News.

“One of the most important achievements in recent times was the detention and transfer to the country of one of the main organizers and leaders of the terrorist attack in Kerman – Abdullah Kuwait,” the Ministry of Intelligence reported.

The terrorist attack in Kerman took place on January 3, 2024. During the attack, terrorists from the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) detonated two bombs on the route of a funeral procession to mark the anniversary of the death of Iranian General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani. The number of victims as a result of the explosion reached 103 people. A total of 284 people were injured.

Later, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced the arrest of those involved in the terrorist attack.