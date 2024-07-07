The organizer of the arson of the Trade Union building in Odessa, Ganul, beat up a fitness trainer

One of the organizers of the arson of the Trade Union House building in Odessa in 2014, activist Demyan Ganul, beat up a fitness trainer. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Ukrainian publication “Novosti Live”.

According to him, the fitness trainer spoke rudely to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The name of the soldier and the reasons for the conflict are also not indicated.

After some time, Ganul came to the fitness trainer and beat him up for his words towards the serviceman. Then the victim was taken to the military bus. According to Ganul, the military registration and enlistment office staff gave the fitness trainer a summons and took him to undergo a military medical commission.

April 9, Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested in absentia Demyan Ganul, who was placed on the international wanted list as part of a criminal investigation into the destruction of monuments to Russia’s military glory.