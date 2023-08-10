One of the oldest and fastest evolving moss species in the world is in danger of disappearing, warns an international team of biologists in magazine Cell. For a decade, the researchers climbed peaks above 4,000 meters in the Himalayas to gain insight into the growth habit and genome of Takakia lepidozioides. But although the genes of the species mutate surprisingly quickly, and have made the moss more resistant to strong UV radiation, evolution is probably too slow to survive the current climate change.

Takakia is a genus of plants consisting of only two species, Takakia lepidozioides and Takakia ceratophylla, and grows only in a few remote places: for example in the Aleutian Islands, the archipelago southwest of Alaska. The Tibetan Highlands in the Himalayas is the only place where both species occur together – although at the time of the origin of Takakia not even a plateau. The genus is already about 390 million years old, while the Himalayas only came into existence about 65 million years ago. The species have therefore gone up with the mountains.

Genetic research

For a long time it was unclear whether Takakia was a moss in the first place, because the genus also showed similarities in appearance with algae (organisms that can contain chlorophyll, but, unlike moss, are not considered plants). Partly due to current genetic research, all possible doubts about this have been removed: the genus belongs to the mosses.

An extremely fast-evolving moss, moreover, appears after studying the genome. Due to the formation of the Himalayas Takakia to contend with strongly changing environmental factors, such as decreasing temperatures (from an average of 27 to an average of 5 degrees Celsius), increasing snow cover (nowadays about eight months a year) and an increase in harmful UV-B radiation – at more than 4,000 meters altitude is it stronger than, for example, at sea level. But thanks to new specific molecular adaptations Takakia move with the times (and with the changed circumstances). Remarkably enough, the appearance of the moss did not change significantly despite the many mutations. A fossil find of a 165 million year old Takakia shows that the genus then looked much the same as it does now.

Despite the flexible way in which the moss has changed with the environment in the past, evolution is probably not fast enough to keep up with current climate change, the researchers write. In their ten years of research in the Tibetan Highlands, they saw that the Takakiapopulation declined by about 1.6 percent per year, much faster than other moss species. The ancient moss is probably less resistant to the rapid warming of the atmosphere, the biologists conclude.