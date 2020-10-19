One of the oldest trading floors in the world, the London Non-ferrous Metals Exchange (LME), was on the brink of survival due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed to combat it, writes Bloomberg. Its most famous division is closed until at least 2021.

The trading floor, known as The Ring, was closed in March at the request of the authorities, which limited the maximum number of participants in public events. Until that time, it remained one of the few in the world where bidding was still carried out by sounding bids. In most exchanges, voice trading has been replaced by electronic trading, which can be conducted from anywhere in the world via the Internet.

The Ring’s daily volume of transactions was estimated at $ 50 billion. Now leading dealers and brokers are talking about a drastic reduction in the number of transactions. In some cases, it reaches 75 percent of its early March level – even though traders can still transact over the phone or through an online trading terminal.

The ban on the work of the hall will be in effect at least until the beginning of 2021. However, bidders do not know when they will be able to resume them in their previous form, since most of the restrictions are likely to remain at the beginning of next year. Because of this, everyone will not be able to accommodate in the hall and make transactions.

Thus, LME, founded in 1877 and having survived two world wars, may actually cease to exist in its usual form.