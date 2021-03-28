By land, sea and air, the search for nine missing immigrants when the boat in which they tried to reach land in front of Percheles beach sank, in Mazarron. A boat where, according to witnesses in the area, several children were also traveling, and of which at least two fatalities have already been found, as reported by the Government Delegation.

Three people were rescued between the afternoon and night of this Saturday. In total, according to official sources, n. Eyewitnesses say that there were several children among them. The alarm was raised shortly before seven in the afternoon this Saturday on this beach, where about a dozen motorhomes spent the night, when several witnesses saw how a person asked for help, stroking with difficulty from the water.

Elena García, owner of the farm where the motorhomes are parked, was among the first to attend to the first rescued. «The Local Police came and I I saw that the patrol car was coming like crazy. He stopped in front of the caravan and He asked me if we had a surfboard. And I told him: ‘The only one I have is my granddaughter’s’. And I gave it to him », he says.

“When we were going with him to the beach he told me if he had seen some surfers. And I went to warn some who were in the area. My son David also gave him a large plastic jerry can. And the policeman did not hesitate: he threw himself into the water». “When he was already taking it out, one of the surfers came and helped him,” he says. Two more people were rescued from the water. While two were found lifeless.

An agent of the Civil Guard, this Sunday, in the area where the crew members of the wrecked boat disappeared. / Javier Carrión / AGM

“I asked him how many came with him in the boat,” says Elena. «He made the gesture with his hand and I understood that there were five of them. Later, with his hands he told the Samur technicians that there were 15». As Elena’s granddaughter approached, the immigrant grabbed her by the arm: «He told me: ‘Children, children’. I asked him: «That children were coming? And he said: ‘Yes’ “.

In the search engine organized by Salvamento Marítimo they work at least four boats, which travel the coast from the first hour, among which are the Salvamar and Guardamar. Likewise, the Helime helicopter travels the area together with another from the General Directorate of Citizen Security that has joined this morning and one more from the Civil Guard, which They are inspecting the area from Calnegre to the north of Mazarrón. There are also members of the Mazarrón Civil Protection and the maritime coordinator of the Copla Plan, who track beaches and coves.