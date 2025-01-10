One of the most wanted fugitives surrenders in Murcia “due to strong pressure”

Agents of the National Police have arrested in Murcia one of the fugitives of the ’10 Most Wanted’ campaign, wanted in Poland for drug trafficking, after surrendering at the El Carmen Police Station (Murcia). “Due to the strong pressure to which he was subjected, which limited practically all of his movements since his inclusion in the campaign, he surrendered,” explains the Police in an information note.

Marek Dawid Legiec has been wanted in Spain since 2022 and was subject to a European Arrest and Surrender Order issued by Poland for membership in a criminal organization and drug trafficking, as he allegedly led an international drug network with ramifications in at least Spain, Poland and Germany.

This network had made drug shipments worth more than one million euros. In 2022, the Polish authorities reported his possible presence in Spain, so agents belonging to the Fugitive Location Group began investigations to locate and arrest him.

From the beginning of the investigation, the agents realized that the fugitive took great security measures to avoid being discovered, using fictitious names and changing his residence on numerous occasions, explains the Police. The agents point out that, after exhausting the usual avenues of investigation, they decided to include him in the ’10 Most Wanted’ campaign, which aims to obtain all possible information about the fugitives from the public through its dissemination in the media. communication and social networks of the National Police.

“All this repercussion made the fugitive voluntarily surrender at a police station in Murcia. Once there, he indicated that due to the strong pressure to which he had been subjected since his inclusion in the campaign, his ability to move had been almost completely limited and made him live in an unsustainable situation,” the Police note adds.