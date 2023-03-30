Andrea Dudla, convicted and investigated in Hungary for crimes of document forgery, money laundering, fraud and fraud, had been a fugitive from justice for more than 10 years and was part of the list of the most wanted fugitives in Europe. Her long history has concluded with her arrest at Madrid’s Barajas airport, the National Police reported in a statement on Thursday. The joint investigation between Spain and the Dominican Republic made it possible to locate her in the latter country in January, from where she has been deported.

Under the false identity of Eszter Kathona, Dudla led an “apparently calm and familiar” life in the municipal area of ​​Bávaro (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic). A specialist in banking relations and credit fraud, in 2012 he fled without a trace from Hungary, his country of origin, in 2012, after illegally seizing more than two million euros in collaboration with two other people. To give a legal appearance to the origin of that money, the plot created various shell companies.

On her hangs a sentence of more than ten years in prison for committing economic crimes related to money laundering and she maintains open cases for others, alleged, of document falsification, fraud and fraud, which could cost her more than 15 years in prison.

Dudla’s whereabouts at this time had been a mystery until this past January. Initially, the evidence pointed to Thailand, where one of his collaborators had been arrested. But the investigation ended up locating her in a tourist enclave in the Dominican Republic, where she lived protected by the influential Hungarian community under a false identity. There, Ella Dudla had married a man with whom she has a young daughter.

The Dominican and Spanish authorities established a joint mechanism to proceed with his arrest, which took place at the border post of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. The investigation has determined that the now arrested woman managed to move between several countries at the time of her escape and that she easily had falsified documentation, which made it difficult for the agents to find her whereabouts.

His name was on his country’s most wanted fugitives list and on the European Most Wantedpublished by Europol and the Enfast network, which includes the most wanted fugitives in Europe and which takes into account different factors such as the seriousness of the crimes committed, the degree of danger or the risk of evasion of justice.

