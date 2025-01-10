He used false names and changed residence frequently to avoid being discovered while leading a criminal organization dedicated to drug and narcotics trafficking that operated in Spain, Poland and Germany. came to realize drug shipments worth more than 6 million euros and there was a European Arrest Warrant on him.

In 2022, the European authorities warned of his possible presence in Spain and the siege became so tight in these three years that he had no choice but to surrender at a police station in Murcia. This is what he has recognized Marek Mawid Legiec, 32 years oldwhose name appeared on the list of the ten most wanted fugitives of the National Police.

With an athletic build, with brown eyes, a mole on his left temple and tattoos on his legs, neck and arms and a more significant one on his elbow that represents a spider web, the agents had been tracking him for a long time and were aware of great efforts not to be discovered.

After exhausting the usual avenues of investigation, the authorities included him in the aforementioned list of the most wanted, which aims to obtain all possible information about the fugitives from the public through its dissemination in the media and the social networks of the National Police.









This was key for him to surrender voluntarily as he could not handle the pressure, as he himself indicated to the agents. Already at the Murcia police station, where he made himself available to the authorities, he assured that since his inclusion in the police campaign His ability to move was almost completely limited.which made him live in an unsustainable situation for which he decided to turn himself in.

Another fugitive arrested for a murder in Colombia

In another operation, the Police have also located another fugitive in Madrid who was subject to an International Arrest Warrant issued by Colombia. In this case, the events for which he was wanted date back to August 2024 when the fugitive, in the company of two other people, attacked a woman in Cali (Colombia) with a knife. He dismembered her and hid the parts in plastic bags. and suitcases that he threw on the road.

For this reason, he had been sentenced to a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison and was on the run until he was located and arrested in our country.