In the Australian city of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, one of the world’s most venomous snakes, the mulga or brown king, bit a child in his sleep. According to the Daily Mail, the girl is fighting for life in intensive care.

The paramedics arrived to call the ten-year-old girl on Monday, February 1, at about 10 pm local time. Snake catcher Rex Neindorf also came there. He explained that the reptile climbed into bed with the Australian and, when she stretched her legs in her sleep, bit her. Half asleep, the child jerked with the other leg, trying to drive the snake away, and it bit him on the other leg.

The girl was taken to the hospital and placed in intensive care. According to doctors, her condition is stable. The child is constantly nauseous due to intoxication. It is not yet known how long she will stay in the hospital.

“She’s very lucky. The family did everything right, the paramedics and doctors worked fantastic. She is an amazingly brave girl. When I arrived, she was not crying, ”Neindorf said. He noted that the most important thing after a snake bite is to calm down and carefully bandage the wound.

Brown kings are found almost throughout Australia, except for the states of Victoria and Tasmania. The largest individuals reach three meters in length and weigh more than six kilograms, the usual length of an adult mulga is about one and a half meters, and the weight is up to three kilograms. It is one of the most venomous land snakes. In one bite, the average individual can release 150 milligrams of poison that is dangerous to humans. The proportion of deaths after bites is very high.