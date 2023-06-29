The American television channel “NBC News” reported that former US Vice President Mike Pence, who is competing for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, made a surprise visit to Ukraine today, Thursday, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pence told NBC News, in an interview from the capital, Kiev, that the visit to Ukraine “intensifies my resolve to do my part and to continue advocating for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies.”

Pence, the first contender for the presidential nomination from the Republican Party, will meet Zelensky during the election campaign.

Pence will compete against former US President Donald Trump, with whom he served as vice president.