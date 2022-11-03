In Vladivostok, they began to asphalt the passage in the area of ​​​​Lugovaya Street. Prior to this, specialists carried out work on the installation of storm sewers in the area. Asphalt will be laid on the prepared surface in two layers.

At City Hall IA PrimaMedia They said that this site had previously caused a lot of criticism from local residents. The road was regularly flooded due to the release of groundwater. As a result, the canvas quickly collapsed.

The road administration of the Vladivostok administration said that the laying of new asphalt would take several days.

Vostokmedia writes that now repair work is being carried out at 33 sections of the city. In particular, they are putting in order the road on Russky Island, sections of Kalinin, Davydov, Lazo streets. Many of the renovations have already been completed.

Earlier it was reported that the main asphalt laying work was completed in Yakutsk. Repairs were carried out on 27 streets.