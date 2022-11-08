The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, told journalists present at the COP27 climate summit, which is being held in Egypt, that it was duty of the South American countries to assume the responsibility to protect the Amazon biome.

According to Maduro, the harmful practices that have resulted in the destruction and deforestation of the Amazon rainforest come from capitalism. This, after Gustavo Petro insisted on the harmful effects of hydrocarbon exploitation and the mining and energy sector on the environment.

For his part, the Venezuelan head of state added that it is the right time to resume agreements such as the Amazon Treaty, which brings together all the nations that have a border and access to the tropical forest.

In addition, he described Petro’s speech as one of the most intelligent and with the greatest proactive capacity that he has heard at the summit.

“It’s up to South America to save the Amazon jungle and we’re on time,” Maduro said. He did not specify what the concrete strategies would be, however, He said that would be what they want to specify in the upcoming meetings of the climate summit.

This UN summit, in its 27th version, will seek to strengthen alliances at the international level that can respond to the current climate crisis that the planet is going through. The wave of heavy rains and constant storms have already been proof of the need to generate transnationally coordinated responses.

In particular, for Latin American nations bordering the rainforest, the emphasis will be on strategies to mitigate deforestation and less polluting mining methods.

