In Spain, specifically in the 90s, the M+S tires They became popular due to their good quality, their great traction capacity, and, in addition, they became one of the great alternatives to snow chains for cars.

What characteristics do they have?

M+S tires have a series of characteristics that allow them to offer a optimal performance on surfaces where snow or mud are the main protagonists. Its initials, M+S, mean ‘Very + Snow’, that is, mud and snow. On the other hand, it should be noted that they are adjustable to all circumstances and terrainso they can be used during all seasons of the year.

The manufacture of this type of tire, which provides greater comfort and safety on completely slippery roads, is designed to guarantee customers special services and different compared to the rubber that currently exists in the motor world.

To finish with its characteristics, it is important to highlight that the M+S, in addition to withstanding really cold temperatures without losing performance, have a pattern of specific and deep drawingwhich will allow you to achieve better grip on the road and not lose traction in compromised scenarios.

Why have they been banned in Europe?

Although this type of tire (M+S) was allowed in Spain to circulate in snow conditions, the change in regulations in Europe (produced in 2018) forced citizens to change the tires for 3PMSF, that is i.e. Peak Mountain Snow Flake, which contain a kind of three peak mountain symbol together with a snowflake inside it.

3PMSF Tire MICHELIN

For these tires to obtain this ‘new’ certification, the manufacturer in question must subject them to certain really strict tests on roads full of snow, ice and at low temperatures, conditions that will dictate the quality of the product.





Are 3PMSF tires mandatory for driving in snow?

3PMSF tires are mandatory to drive in the snow, otherwise, as is currently the case with the M+S, you must fit the corresponding chains. This type of rubber includes slats that will achieve a perfect bond with the asphalt, despite having to ‘face’ bad weather conditions. In addition, it can be used in summer, since its compound allows greater durability.