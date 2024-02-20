Most car brands have set up a separate model line for electric models with their own name. Think of e-tron from Audi, EQ from Mercedes and i from BMW. But what happens to these often young badges when all new cars are electric? Mercedes previously indicated that it would discontinue the EQ line, Volkswagen also appears to be shedding the ID line and Volvo is now doing the same with the Recharge badge. This means that one of the most popular cars in the Netherlands will have a name change.

The Volvo XC40 was in fourth place last year among the most popular cars in the Netherlands. The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge was even the second best-selling EV in the Netherlands. This Recharge version now has a different name. From today the XC40 Recharge will only be called the EX40. The C40 Recharge is now called the EC40.

What changes now that Volvo is removing the Recharge badge?

The XC40 name will remain with the versions with a combustion engine. There is no version of the C40 with a petrol engine, so it will disappear completely. The S90 Recharge and S60 Recharge also lose their badge, but are now not called ES90 or ES60. These plug-in hybrids will now be referred to as T6 or T8.

Volvo hopes that by banning the Recharge, customers can more easily see whether a car is electric or hybrid. At the moment you can visit the dealer to order an EX30, EX40, C40 or EX90 (unfortunately the cool EM90 is not coming here). Volvo immediately takes the opportunity to offer a new (optional) software package for the XC40 Rec…, or er, EX40 and EC40.

With the 'Performance software pack' the two models gain an additional 34 hp. After downloading the update, you can also drive in the new 'Performance' mode. In this driving mode you can use all 443 horsepower. You can also order the EX40, EC40 and XC40 models as a Black Edition. The 'Onyx Black' colour, black badging and dark 20-inch five-spoke wheels look great on the cars.