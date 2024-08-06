“Machángara de menta: eres mi río” (Mint Machángara: you are my river), reads the first line of the demand for action to protect the river, one of the most polluted in Ecuador and which runs for 22 kilometers through Quito, the Ecuadorian capital. The poem by the Ecuadorian Jorge Carrera Andrade was written more than 90 years ago, when this tributary was part of the lives of its inhabitants. Over time, the development of the city and a sewage system that dumps its waste into the water caused people to live with their backs turned to it. Nothing remains of the postcard of the crystal-clear, bathing-friendly Machángara. Now it is black water: polluted by plastic waste, wastewater and all kinds of industrial discharges. But the desire to rescue that river brought together lawyers, scientists, and citizens to look for solutions and to present a demand that turns the river into a subject of rights.

It all started with a meeting, the idea of ​​decontaminating the river ecosystem and a WhatsApp group. Little by little, members of different sectors of civil society joined the chat. The group Through the Machángara The project grew to include 50 experts who have worked on the river. “There was an incredible combination of people who came from cartography, hydrology, infectious diseases, culture, and suddenly we were all there,” says Ramiro Ávila Santamaría, one of the lawyers involved in the case.

Marta Echavarria, founder of Mujeres por el Agua, an organization that brings together women dedicated to water research in Ecuador, collaborated in this process of citizen participation. For four years, Echavarria has made the state of the rivers visible through walks. One of these visits was to Machángara. “Many people did not even know what river it was, when it is one of the main arteries of the history of Quito,” she says. “We see how urban development has turned rivers into garbage dumps and the lack of political management to treat these waters and achieve sustainable development.”

Wastewater from the El Batán neighborhood flows into the Machángara River. Karen Toro

Ramiro Ávila and more than a dozen civil society groups worked for a year and a half on the construction of the protection action in favor of the Machángara River. The meetings were periodic, via Zoom. At each meeting, an expert spoke about the river: “I listened to the speeches and then asked them to make a document. Thus, I notarized the people’s options to use as evidence in the trial,” Ávila says. With all the information, a team of scientists from the University of the Americas carried out the final test, an analysis of the river water. It was the last link to demonstrate what everyone knew: the situation of the river was critical.

Water from a sewer

The waters of the Machángara River are as polluted as those of the Paris sewage system. These were the results of the analysis, says Blanca Ríos-Touma, a researcher at the Udla and one of the scientists who carried out the analysis for the trial. The ecologist, together with a group of Environmental Engineering students, took samples from the Machángara River and found more than 200 fecal colonies in just one millilitre of water, bacteria found in the intestines of animals and humans.

All that sewage flows into the river. The only existing wastewater treatment plant processes only 2% of the city’s water, explains the expert who has studied Machángara for more than 20 years. Returning to the river is a white foam surface: it is the surfactants — compounds found in detergents, soaps and degreasers — that infect the river. “The situation has not improved. We have destroyed the river.”

Blanca Ríos, ecologist and researcher at UDLA, takes samples from the Machángara River in Quito (Ecuador). Karen Toro

The waters of Machángara are practically devoid of life. “Only decomposing organisms such as fungi or bacteria remain,” which are tolerant of severe pollution, Ríos-Touma stresses. The oxygen in its waters is one of the most worrying problems: it is below 80%, the limit allowed for the preservation of aquatic life. There are even areas, says the scientist, where they have found barely 2% oxygen. This has caused all organisms and animals that depend on oxygen, such as fish, algae and insects, to die.

“In a clean river you can find 60 groups of aquatic insects,” natural indicators of the good condition of the water and one of the groups most sensitive to environmental changes, says Ríos-Touma. “In the Machángara has lost 85% of its diversity of these species.”

The river attends the hearing

“There is history, culture and science in the Machángara River lawsuit,” Ávila admits with conviction. The protection action was launched on May 28, 2024. There they brought two jars: one with river water and a piece of paper on which “Machángara” was written, and the other with water and mint. It was a “symbolic act to bring the river to the hearing.” The judges saw the murky water, which everyone knows, and, at the same time, the smell of the water from what was once the river.

“The Machángara appeared on its own. It is a subject of rights and any person can act on behalf of the rivers,” Ávila emphasizes. María Elena Rodríguez, part of the Civic Council of Quitowas one of the representatives of the river in the lawsuit. The Constitution of Ecuador allows any person to represent nature—animals, plants, rivers, entire ecosystems—when they see that their rights are being violated. Article 71 of the Constitution even establishes that “nature or Pacha Mama, where life is reproduced and carried out, has the right to have its existence and the maintenance and regeneration of its vital cycles, structure, functions and evolutionary processes fully respected.” Although, in practice, this is something that does not happen.

A hummingbird flutters among the vegetation on the banks of the Machángara. Karen Toro

Rodríguez says that his request was clear, a “comprehensive” restoration of the river: “There are many fundamental rights that have been affected, such as the right to nature and the right to the city, to appropriate and enjoy green space.” A degraded body of water, which crosses the south, north and the hypercenter, is a key player, impacting the quality of life and can even cause the development of diseases in its inhabitants.

For Ávila, the construction of the river repairs was one of the best achieved points because it includes an environmental and social approach. The main thing was to recognize the Machángara as a subject of rights, “it means giving it a different value, something that is an object, you tell it that it is a subject, something that has no value, suddenly, has rights.” The next step was to declare it as a strategic axis for social and environmental regeneration: if the river is cleaned, the life of the city is reactivated. In addition to implementing wastewater treatment plants with nature-based technologies. “The interesting thing was to propose different solutions to those that the Municipality of Quito has done and that have not worked. That is the contribution that the demand has,” Ávila concludes.

Social movements argued that the rights of the Machángara and all 54 streams and creeks that flow into the river along its course were violated. This does not include the other tributaries into which the Machángara flows and which are contaminated by its waters. Such as the San Pedro, in Quito, which receives part of the plastic waste, sewage and waste from the city.

The white foam on the river banks is the surfactants that infect the water, while decomposing organic matter stagnates between the rocks. Karen Toro

The indirect victims are the more than two million inhabitants of the Andean city and all the communities that receive its contaminated water downstream, in addition to “the flora and fauna that inhabited the Machángara River, as well as all the organisms that remain and have been able to survive in this environment.”

Although the Machángara River won the lawsuit, the Municipality of Quito appealed the court ruling. Its justification was that it did not agree with the decontamination mechanisms. But citizen groups and social movements are willing to recover the river and see a clean Machángara again. They expect immediate compliance with the ruling. Ecologist Blanca Ríos-Touma adds that the repair is a sustained process, in which the recovery of this tributary should not depend on political will.

The fact that the river has been declared a subject of rights is a success: “A victory that we take as our own because it empowers us and says that as citizens we can bring about change,” says Echavarria.