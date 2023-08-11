In the Kuban, a poisonous karakurt crawled under the pillow and bit a six-year-old boy

In the Krasnodar Territory, a karakurt crawled under the pillow and bit a six-year-old boy while he was sleeping. This was told by the mother of the victim on her page in “In contact with”.

The incident took place on 2 August. The Russian woke up at 4 am with chest pain and swelling on his back, which the woman initially mistook for a mosquito bite. “I tried to calm down, but the child began to sweat heavily and had difficulty breathing, a sharp pain in the abdomen, lower back,” she wrote.

After examining the bed, the mother found a spider, which is one of the most poisonous in the world and the most poisonous of all the spiders of the Russian fauna. On the way to the medical facility, the child’s legs began to take away.

The boy was in the hospital for about a week. He was saved: the poison was completely out of the body, now the tests are normal.

