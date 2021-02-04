The 432 Park apartment skyscraper, one of the most luxurious in Manhattan, has become a nightmare for their tenants, with frequent complaints, squabbles and design problems that have led to leaks and failures, reported this Wednesday the newspaper The New York Times.

The one that was for a time the residential building tallest in the world and one of New York’s real estate investment magnets has become a nest of trouble for its owners and those responsible for the project a decade after it opened.

Complaints include millionaire demands due to damage from leaks and humidity, repeated failures in the elevators and creaking walls, something due precisely to one of its main attractions: the height, free of visual borders in the city of skyscrapers, according to documents consulted by the newspaper.

Some engineers consider the problems to stem from construction failures Y materials that might be common in other super-luxury residential skyscrapers that have proliferated in Manhattan in recent years.

432 Park, with an assumed value of $ 3.1 billion, attracted many discreet foreign buyers, some of whom acquired apartments hidden behind shell companies with the intention of making a profit through the sale.

The penthouse, on the 96th floor, was acquired in 2016 by a company owned by Saudi mogul Fawaz Alhokair. Artist Jennifer Lopez and her husband, former baseball player Álex Rodríguez, acquired an apartment of almost 400 square meters in 2018 for $ 15.3 million that they sold a year later.

The sale of the top floor, of 767 square meters, it was for the Saudi businessman Fawaz Alhokair, who paid 95 million dollars.

CIM Group, one of the promoters, said in a statement that the building continues to be one of the exponents of this type of residential construction and is “virtually” sold out and they work with the community of owners to address problems.

This type of construction has been widely criticized in New York for being considered too high and taking advantage of legal loopholes that allow the so-called “mechanical plants”, which are not residential, to be inserted to increase the height.

These plants were the origin of floods that affected neighbors, including a member of the Mexican Beckmann family, owners of the Jose Cuervo tequila, which was withdrawn in the middle of the purchase process.

Height causes vibrations that have caused problems in the elevators, noises and creaks in the walls and that when throwing the garbage through the holes enabled for it, noises such as a “bomb” are produced, according to the complaints.

Tenants have also seen a rise in community expenses, such as an increase in building insurance or the cost to maintain the private restaurant of the complex, managed by a chef with Michelin stars, who to make matters worse no longer offers free breakfasts.

