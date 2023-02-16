For a few days in the world of cinema, the name of Julia Ducournau has jumped into the spotlight, this after having gone unnoticed for some time in this type of art. And the project that she has highlighted is neither more nor less than Rawa horror production that has impacted the world and can now be seen in Netflix Spain.

Something that few dare to touch in terms of issues in the cinema, and especially the horror genre, is cannibalism, which may be taboo but unfortunately exists in the most adverse circumstances. In the story you can also see the growth of the protagonist, which is embodied by Guarantee Marillier and has fascinated the media.

To this is added that the character could feel some remorse for what may be the consumption of the species itself, and that this could have repercussions as the story continues its course. They describe it as an atmosphere that can feel heavy or even uncomfortable, one that users can approach with light touches of tension.

Here the synopsis:

Justine is a young woman who has grown up in a family where everyone is a vegetarian and a veterinarian. Upon entering veterinary school, the young woman sees how her whole world is broken and she discovers another decadent and seductive reality. Obsessed with fitting in with her peers, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The consequences of this act arrive soon, and the young woman will discover her true nature: carnivorous and cannibalistic.

Remember that for now it can only be seen in Netflix Spainbut that could arrive in Latam in a short time.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this film sounds interesting, too bad that it cannot be seen in our region. Although if it becomes popular, we may have it soon in the catalog around here.