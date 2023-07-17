













For the players, he is someone else iconic, since he has been in his position for 22 years. This revelation was through social networks and took place on July 14, 2023. Especially through his Twitter account.

At @majornelson, Major Nelson spoke about his time at Xbox and Microsoft saying ‘after 20 incredible years, I decided to step back and work on the next chapter of my career’.

To the above, he added ‘as I take a moment and think about all we’ve done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as a part of their lives’. Likewise, he dedicated other words to his colleagues.

What Larry Hryb highlighted was ‘also, thanks to the members of the Xbox team for trusting me to have a direct dialogue with our customers’.

Then he pointed ‘The future is bright for Xbox and as a gamer I’m excited to see the evolution. Thank you and see you online’.

And what will happen to the official podcast of the console? In this sense, the players must have some patience and it is something that Major Nelson explained.

Hryb commented that he will take a break throughout this summer, so it could last a few months, and that he will return with a new format.

As expected, his comments have generated a lot of comments from the players.

Major Nelson noted that the way Twitter is handling replies is a bit tricky and that is why he is taking his time to reply. But he appreciates the tokens of appreciation from Xbox fans.

