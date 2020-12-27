Donald Trump continues to use his power. Now he pardoned numerous highly controversial people. Explosive: These are parties to the Russia affair and Blackwater mercenaries.

January 20, 2021 is the Inauguration * of the Democrat Joe Biden , US President-elect.

, US President-elect. Donald Trump stay a few weeks in White house . Apparently he uses it.

stay a few weeks in . Apparently he uses it. On Tuesday it was announced that he was numerous Pardons pronounced as well as mitigated penalties.

Update from December 25th, 10 a.m .: The outgoing US President leads his Wave of pardons away. In the past few days Donald Trump pardoned nearly 50 people or reduced their sentences. Among them is the father of Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner, his former campaign leader Paul Manafort as well as his former confidante Roger Stone. Both Stone and Manafort ran into the FBI special investigator Robert Mueller investigates Russia into the focus of the judiciary – and were convicted of several crimes.

Charles Kushner turn was convicted of tax crimes. And for blackmailing his brother-in-law with a sex video. In 2003, Kushner hired a prostitute and filmed the following scenes with a hidden camera. CNN quotes US lawyer Chris Christie as saying that Kushner committed “one of the most heinous, repulsive crimes” he has seen in his career. An act of revenge because his brother-in-law turned against him in the tax investigation.

THREAD. Remember that Manafort was the linchpin of Russia’s efforts with the Trump campaign. He was the one with direct contacts with Russian intel. He was the one sharing info with them. He was the one who owed a Russian oligarch $ 10m … but worked for the campaign for free 1 / – Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) December 24, 2020

Donald Trump fills top posts with loyalists – signs seen that he accepts defeat

Update from December 23, 1:20 p.m .: Donald Trump not just a controversial one in his last days in office Wave of pardons set in motion (see first report) – the outgoing US President has more than on Tuesday too 40 management positions staffed with confidants in public institutions. According to a press release, for example, the former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenellto be promoted to the Board of Trustees of the Holocaust Memorial in Washington DC. The appointments are seen as a sign that Trump is his Election defeat accepted Has. So far, there has been no public admission of his deselection.

Trump’s close adviser Hope Hickswho had previously worked for the Trump Organization, will join the executive committee of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship Program to join. Former White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, becomes a member of the National Council for Educational Sciences, an advisory body.

Trump had already announced similar nominations in the past few weeks. Despite the failure of almost all of his legal efforts to challenge the election result, Trump continues to claim he won the November election. He did not provide any evidence to support the allegations.

Trump triggers a wave of pardons – ex-campaign advisors and former Blackwater mercenaries among them – convicted for massacre in Iraq

First report from December 23rd: Washington – The outgoing US President Donald Trump remain four weeks. Time that he continues to use for his own purposes. Usually this range is called shortly before the end of the term “Lame duck” period designated. In fact, the president or the president still has the concentrated power – in reality, however, it is more and more transferred to the next person. Not so with Donald Trump.

This is not surprising in that it is the Republican* and then Politics newcomer always played outside the usual rules. A novelty in this form for the White House – Four years followed, culminating in the dramatic Corona crisis in the UNITED STATES* found – to date more than 320,000 Corona dead. And a president who is said to have discussed the declaration of martial law with conspiracy believers.

Donald Trump with a wave of pardons: Ex-election campaign advisor Papadopoulos – known from the Russia affair

It was announced on Tuesday that Donald Trump 15th Pardons and softened the sentences of five others, including controversial figures with ties to him. They are loyal supporters of Trump, former MPs and people in the orbit of the Russia investigation by Robert Mueller. The US TV channel abc wrote: “In a move that further consolidates his legacy of harnessing his extensive powers for his political allies.” Only recently, Trump had for his Ex-security advisor Michael Flynn issued a pardon. The Indian Russia affair gained inglorious notoriety. And a pardon for his former confidante Roger Stone.

Also Trump’s former campaign advisor George Papadopoulos was supported by the wave of pardons. At that time, as a result of the Mueller investigation, sentenced to a fourteen-day prison term on account of a false statement, like the Washington Post reported. Papadopoulus thanked Donald Trump on twitter:

Thank you, Mr. President !!! This means the world to me and my family! – George Papadopoulos (@ GeorgePapa19) December 23, 2020

Donald Trump: Outgoing US President uses time until the handover to Democrat Joe Biden

In one official letter of the White house it says: “Today’s pardon helps to correct the injustice that Mueller’s team has done so many people. ”The lawyer was also pardoned Alex van der Zwaanwho like Papadopoulus in the investigation of the FBI special investigator Confessed guilty of false statements. So has Trump two other prominent faces of the Russia affair pardoned, which, according to his own statements, hung like a “witch hunt” over his tenure. As the New York Times writes: “The pardons in connection with Müller are according to people who are close to the president, a signal for other people who are involved in the investigation.” Trump apparently wants the knowledge and use of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller destroy.

The pronounced pardons for four are also explosive U.S. military veterans and then employees of private security company Blackwater. Blamed for the deaths of several civilians: inside an operation in Iraq in 2007. One of them, writes the New York Times, was sentenced to life imprisonment. He should be on one massacre in which 17 Iraqis lost their lives – including two boys aged eight and eleven.

Pardons under Donald Trump: Could only be the beginning – well-connected people have a clear advantage

The list goes on and includes former Republican congressmen among others Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins – convicted of Financial crimes. The Harvard Law Professor Jack Goldsmith found that the bulk of the Pardons and penalties Trumps – 45 cases loud as of this writing New York Times – went to people with personal connections to him. Or people who were useful to him during his career.

“Like his previous pardons, most, if not all, seem to be based on insider recommendations rather than a normal Justice Department review process,” the quoted the New York Times Jack Goldsmith. Numerous US media, including the US TV broadcaster CNN, agree: The current ones Pardons are just the beginning. One thing is already clear how Politico leads, Donald Trump * help the well-connected and those with the most prominent lawyers.

The news page Axios previously reported that Trump talked about distributing pardons “like Christmas presents”. Meanwhile, Trump is also working to end his streak by January 20th. Then he takes over Democrat Joe Biden *. (aka) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Brendan Smialowski / AFP