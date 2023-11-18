Killer of the Orekhovskaya organized crime group Sasha Soldat was released after 24 years in prison

One of the most famous killers of the 90s, Alexander Pustovalov, known as Sasha the Soldier, has been released from a maximum security colony in Monino.

He was released after 24 years in prison. The soldier was detained in 1999. According to investigators, he took the lives of about 30 people, including law enforcement officers.

The killer will be under the control of law enforcement officers

Sasha Soldat served his sentence in the Vladimir Central Prison, then in IK-9, which is located in the Tver region. While in custody since 2017, he worked as a collector of ritual products and then as a pickler of vegetables.

Pustovalov was placed under administrative supervision for three years and administrative restrictions. After his release, the killer will have to report to the police station twice a month; he will also not be able to travel outside of Moscow without special permission and appear outside the house at night, unless this is related to his work activity.

Sasha the Soldier was a bandit hunter

Alexander Pustovalov was born on September 25, 1973. In his youth, he practiced judo and served in the Marine Corps. Later, he wanted to become a special forces soldier, but he was not accepted – the lack of higher education prevented him. But Pustovalov was accepted by the leaders of the Orekhovsky organized crime community (OCC).

OPS emerged in the mid-1980s. Gang members were involved in murders, robberies, extortion, and racketeering.

One of the leaders of the group, Sergei Butorin (Osya), noticed Pustovalov during a fight that occurred in a bar. Soon he appointed Pustovalov as his bodyguard and began to give him special assignments – to eliminate unwanted people.

Photo: Igor Nadezhdin / Lenta.ru

The first was thief in law Alexander Bijamo (Alik Zver), whom Pustovalov eliminated in August 1995. A year later, the liquidator, who received the nickname Sasha Soldat, sent to the next world the leaders of the Kuntsevo organized crime group (OCG), Alexander Kaligin and Igor Panin, and a year and a half later, the criminal authority and leader of the organized crime group, Artur Kulbyakov. It was the elimination of bandits (mainly drug addicts) that became the main direction of Pustovalov’s criminal activities.

Pustovalov dealt with the famous killer Solonik

Sasha Soldat’s most famous target was another famous killer of the 1990s, Alexander Solonik (Sasha the Great), whom he eliminated in February 1998. Solonik escaped from the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center in Moscow, and then, together with his lover, finalist of the Miss Russia-96 beauty contest Svetlana Kotova, Solonik moved to Greece.

In the fall of 1996, he visited Moscow and committed his last crime – he eliminated businessman Andrei Lukashov. And in 1997, the leaders of the Orekhovsky organized crime community (OCS), for which Solonik sometimes worked, decided to get rid of him.

While wiretapping the killer’s villa, one of the leaders of the organized crime group, Sergei Butorin, heard that the liquidator was planning to “take down” the leaders of the group. Then a team of liquidators headed by Alexander Pustovalov went to the Greek village of Lagonisi, who lured Solonik and Kotova to visit and strangled him.

See also Then it was simple: he lightly strangled Sasha by the neck, threw him to the floor, and that was it. Then they finished Svetlana from the memoirs of the killer Alexander Pustovalov (Sasha Soldat)

Despite the fact that after the discovery of the killer’s body, his mother insisted on burial in Kurgan, Solonik found his final refuge in Athens.

Sasha Soldier’s favorite weapon was a Glock pistol

Having tried many types of weapons, Pustovalov chose the Glock pistol, created at one time for the needs of the Austrian army. What attracted the Soldier to the new toy was its light weight (the gun frame is made of heavy-duty plastic) and the lack of a safety lock.

The latter was especially important for the killer: no unnecessary movements or hesitations – take it out and shoot, just don’t forget to press the trigger all the way. In the evenings, when Alexander was alone, he loved to disassemble and assemble his Glock; it took him a matter of seconds.

When detained, Pustovalov did not repent

In 1999, operatives were on the trail of Sasha the Soldier. He lived in a rented apartment on Magistralnaya Street. Having learned the killer’s address, criminal investigation officers set up surveillance of the house.

They broke into Pustovalov’s home on November 19. Finding himself under interrogation, he did not repent of all his crimes and only said: “Whatever you prove is mine.” In response to the question why he killed, the Soldier replied: “I am a soldier, this is my job.”

I’m a soldier, this is my job Alexander Pustovalovkiller

The investigation into the killer’s case lasted five years. It was only in the spring of 2004 that the court finally began to consider the case. Of the 35 alleged deaths by investigators at the hands of Sasha Soldat, it was possible to prove his involvement in only 13. This was enough to sentence the killer to 22 years in prison in a maximum security colony. A year later, this term increased to 23 years – for participation in “a stable armed group and in a criminal community.”

Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

In December 2016, a new trial was held, where the Soldier was charged with four more criminal episodes, as a result of which his sentence was increased by 12 months and amounted to 24 years.

In 2021, Sasha Soldier asked for a reduced sentence

At the beginning of 2021, the Soldier applied for early release. He assured that he had lost his social danger, had positive characteristics, and would work after his release. Representatives of the FSIN supported his request, but the prosecutor’s office opposed it, and the court refused to release Pustovalov.

Then Pustovalov asked to be transferred to a colony-settlement, which the court also denied him.